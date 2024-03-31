Store Canned Fish In The Fridge For Tuna Salad That's Perfectly Chilled

We've got plenty of ways to upgrade tuna salad from adding mix-ins to provide crunch to a ranking of the best canned tuna brands to use in the bowl. Anyone who craves the creamy and comforting dish might have their own curation of ingredients to make better tuna salad, but we've got a more unlikely way to upgrade your next bowl — and it involves the tinned fish itself. You probably want your tuna salad chilled, right? Avoid the wait after it's created and place canned tuna directly in the fridge so it's cold from the start.

That's right, store your canned tuna in the fridge instead of in the back of the cupboard or pantry. Canned tuna is a shelf-stable food so it's not necessary, but refrigeration helps elevate the fish in dishes like tuna salad. The time in the fridge allows the tinned fish to maintain its fresh and cold temperature so you don't have to wait for it to cool after it's transformed into tuna salad with mayonnaise and other ingredients. It's best to do this with unopened cans of tuna, because once the lid is peeled open, the metals might rust or pass on unsavory flavors to the fish — so make a double helping of the dish if necessary to avoid food waste.