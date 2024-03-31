How To Store Cooked Peas For Maximum Freshness

With a batch of cooked peas on hand, you can easily toss a handful into fresh green salads or grain bowls or add them to a springy homemade pasta dish. Of course, just a quick warm in melted butter with a shower of shredded mint leaves would also be a perfect way to show off fresh peas while they're in season.

Cooked peas will last in the refrigerator for up to a week. But they're better as fresh as possible so aim to eat them within the first four days for the tastiest results. Any longer than that, you'll begin to notice the moisture around the peas becoming slimy, and the peas will begin to discolor as they go bad — that's your sign to discard them. If, in the excitement of finding fresh peas, you buy more than you can use in a couple of days, it's best to freeze the extras, once briefly cooked. Pat them dry and lay them out flat on a baking sheet in the freezer until they're fully frozen. You can then scoop them into a zip-top bag to store until you're ready. Then, they're best eaten within about eight months. Remember, they've already been cooked, so just warm the frozen peas lightly to avoid an overly mushy texture.