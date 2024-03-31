How To Properly Store And Freeze Korean Rice Cakes

Storing Korean rice cakes, or tteok, is essential if you are a fan of Korean cuisine. This staple ingredient has a mild, slightly sweet flavor and a fantastic chewiness that will keep you coming back for more. It is a base for many popular dishes, such as spicy tteokbokki, in which the rice cakes are heated and served in a savory gochujang sauce. No matter how you like to eat your rice cakes, they will be at their best when kept fresh. But what's the best way to do that?

The most convenient way to store Korean rice cakes in the short term is by putting them in the refrigerator. When doing so, it's best to either keep them in their original packaging or place them in an airtight container. The container should also be rigid, such as those made of glass, rather than a flimsier plastic bag, as this will allow you to stack them in the fridge without worrying about them being squished under the weight of other foods. When stored this way, freshly made rice cakes will last a few days, while store-bought versions will last for a week or two.