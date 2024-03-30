Sauerkraut Is The Bold Ingredient For A More Flavorful Grilled Cheese

Some may argue that grilled cheese is a perfect meal all on its own, and it shouldn't be messed with. While the simplest version of the dish is the epitome of tasty comfort food, there are so many delicious ways you can upgrade it, you're likely missing out if you don't try a few add-ins. We love apples, lobster, and kimchi, but if you're looking for a truly bold flavor upgrade, stuff some sauerkraut into your grilled cheese.

Sauerkraut, which translates to "sour vegetable" in German, is essentially shredded, fermented cabbage. In a grilled cheese, sauerkraut brings specific flavor and texture benefits. This hot sandwich is full of warmth and gooeyness, but sauerkraut offers a crunchy balance that's still soft enough to blend in with the rest of the ingredients. Plus, it's made by packing cabbage in brine and converting its carbs into lactic acid, so it brings a pop of potent salty and acidic flavors alongside creamy melted cheese. And in general, there are quite a few reasons you may want to incorporate sauerkraut into your diet: It can help boost gut health, has anti-inflammatory effects, and boasts plenty of antioxidants.