Your Secret For Perfect Jamaican Beef Patties Is An Empanada Maker

Equipped with such a rich cuisine, Jamaica is known for its oxtail, curry goat, and most notably, flavor-packed jerk chicken. While we certainly can't get enough of these, beef patties are one of our favorite Jamaican dishes. The export features spiced ground beef wrapped up in a luscious crust and baked to perfection. For an easy way to recreate the pasty at home, use an empanada maker.

Making Jamaican beef patties is a high art; it's one thing to get the flavor right but another to get them to look right, too. Shaped like a half-moon with ridges along the curved edge, they're difficult to recreate by hand when you're just starting out. To make things easier, a hand-held empanada maker is your best bet. The device creates uniform beef patties, making them the right size and shape each time. It's also a great time-saver since it cuts out the shapes with ease and folds them for you.

Once you've rolled out your dough, open up the empanada maker and use it to cut out a circle that will fit perfectly onto the device. Scoop the filling and drop it onto the dough. With a basting brush, swipe some water onto the edges to seal them together when the beef patty closes. Use the handles of the empanada maker to press the patty together and repeat the process until you're done.