If you're curious about which ingredients will work best, we ranked 28 popcorn seasons from worst to best including everything from creole to ranch. We recommend trying a garlic parmesan seasoning that works well with white beans or a smoky BBQ seasoning that can enhance the flavor of black beans. If you're craving something tangy, try a cheddar cheese popcorn seasoning with pinto beans. However, if you want something on the spicier side, look for popcorn seasoning varieties with a touch of heat, like sriracha or chili lime to add to kidney beans.

With your rinsed beans, start with a small amount and adjust according to your taste preferences. Toss the beans gently to ensure that the seasoning coats them evenly. To take your flavored beans to the next level and complement the seasoning, add ingredients like diced onions, chopped cilantro, or a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Seasoned beans can be served as a side dish, incorporated into a jalapeño-lime three-bean salad, or used as a topping for nachos or baked potatoes.

With the simple addition of popcorn seasoning, you can transform ordinary beans into a flavorful delight. Experiment with different seasonings and enjoy the versatility and convenience of this easy flavor-boosting hack.