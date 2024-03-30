What's The Difference Between A Chef And A Cook?

In the seminal 2007 Disney-Pixar film "Ratatouille," the protagonist Remy calls himself a "cook," but is referred to by others as a "chef." Is choosing to adopt or reject the title a humility thing? A subjective individual choice? Or is the cook-versus-chef role distinction simply a matter of definition? Ask anybody in the industry: The job titles are not interchangeable. It's about a lot more than semantics.

In the professional kitchen, the unspoken (or, depending on which establishment you're working in, explicitly spoken) pecking order is a very real thing. The kitchen hierarchy system was first implemented by legendary Chef Georges Auguste Escoffier during the 19th century to optimize kitchen efficiency. The power structure was inspired by the French Brigade System, and the "Second Course" section of Anthony Bourdain's magnum opus "Kitchen Confidential" explores the nuances of this industry organization at length. But, for such a militant division, how do the roles differ, if at all?

It can be tricky to differentiate the two at times because the tasks and duties of chefs and cooks frequently intersect and overlap. Oftentimes, they even both wear the same chef's whites. Still, the term "cook" certainly carries a less prestigious connotation than "chef," but is there any merit to that assumed subtext? Long story short, chefs are the captains of the ship, and cooks are the crewmen.