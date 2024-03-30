Use The Cold Brew Method For Perfectly Infused Lemonade Iced Tea

Iced tea's appeal is easy to understand; who doesn't want a refreshing glass of the drink? Plus, as a broadly encompassing beverage, it's open to elevating with many ingredients. So, change it up from a classic sweet tea by crafting a lemonade-based hybrid.

Using an infusion method, you can make a drink that's even more lemonade-forward than an historic Arnold Palmer. Simply steep the tea in lemonade overnight, extracting all of its flavor in a process analogous to cold brew. No need to worry about new ratios; simply use the same amount of tea as water.

The result will be balanced with tannins, meaning the tea's flavors will perfectly mingle with the lemonade. As a result, it's a drink perfect for flavor experimentation. Stick to a classic pairing of black tea and homemade lemonade, or play with new combos. Consider trying out new types of tea, like the grassy-tasting white varietal or complex herbal oolong. And match with new lemonades, whether it's a dash of mint or another fruit like watermelon. The easy-going drink lends to a world of creative renditions.