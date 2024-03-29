The Only Type Of Oysters That Should Be Home-Canned

Home canning has many benefits. For starters, it's a great way to preserve your favorite foods and minimize food waste. But while plenty of fruits, vegetables, meats, and even seafood are safe to can at home, that doesn't mean you can use this process for everything. When it comes to oysters, there are specific requirements that your shellfish should meet for safe home canning; your oysters should always be alive, fresh, and chilled before they go in the canner. It's important to keep your oysters fresh so they don't develop harmful bacteria. To do this, you should aim to buy them on the same day you'll be canning them. Then, keep them fresh by storing them in the fridge on a bed of ice.

Once you've set up your home canning station and have all the supplies you need to work quickly, you'll bake your oysters to kill off any remaining bacteria before canning them. Cooking oysters is the only foolproof way to kill off the bacteria Vibrio. Oysters that contain this bacteria won't be different in taste, appearance, or smell. This is why it's important to bake your oysters before canning to ensure that all of them are safe to eat. Most canning guides suggest baking them for five to seven minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit before removing the oyster meat from the shell and washing it in a salt bath.