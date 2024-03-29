The Important Differences Between Cooking With Wine Vs Sherry

It's a common occurrence: You begin assembling the ingredients for a recipe, say boeuf bourguignon, and you hubristically think to yourself, "There's a bottle of red wine in the rack that I can use." You get underway, searing the meat and sauteing the vegetables, and you head off to retrieve that wine only to discover ... it's actually a dusty bottle of sherry left over from an attempt at lobster Newburg years back. But, can it work in your boeuf bourguignon? What even is sherry?

To address this hyper-specific scenario: No, you can't replace the all-important wine — specifically, burgundy — in boeuf bourguignon with sherry. Yet, the Venn diagram of sherry and wine has much overlap and deserves to be explored in more detail. Wine is, of course, wine, and sherry is also wine but a different kind of wine that is used in very tailored ways in the kitchen to produce a bounty of flavors quite apart from regular red or white wines.