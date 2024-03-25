Just Salad Partners With NYC Chef Marc Forgione For New Spring Menu Items

After bringing vegan bacon to the menu in 2022, it's hard to imagine how Just Salad could one-up itself. Yet, somehow, the fast casual salad chain's spring menu has done just that. In a collaboration with New York City chef and owner of Respect Hospitality Group, Marc Forgione — also known as the youngest NYC chef/owner in the U.S. to receive a Michelin star — the two have created a limited edition Chopped Mezze salad for the seasonal menu, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table. But that's not all you'll find.

Featuring fresh Kalamata olives, regenerative organic chickpeas, pickled onions, sliced cucumbers, hemp hearts, and crumbled feta, all atop a blended bed of super greens and dressed in Chef Forgione's own zesty, oregano vinaigrette, the Chopped Mezze is a new take on a traditional Greek salad — and it's just one of the four seasonal salads the chain is bringing to its spring menu, which will be available until late June.

Along with the Chopped Mezze, you'll find a few other new offerings on Just Salad's spring menu — including the returning fan-favorite Organic Kale and Sweet Potato soup. From the cage-free jammy egg and Tajín-spiced pumpkin seeds in the Protein Power Salad to the homemade green ají sauce and regenerative brown rice in the Peruvian Chicken Bowl, each one exemplifies the brand's commitment to its climate mission and continuous exploration of new ingredients. But no salad does so better than its new BBQ Shroom Bowl.