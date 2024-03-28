Suman Vs Kutsinta: What's The Difference Between These Filipino Rice Cakes?

There are as many as 15 different kinds of Filipino rice cakes or kakanin available — and that's not counting the various interpretations that different provinces in the Philippines would have for each type. Getting to try all of them can be daunting, not the least because kakanin is very filling. It's generally made with glutinous rice and coconut milk, although some varieties are made with cassava. Trying them all is a delicious challenge, however — one that'll open your eyes to the incredible versatility of these basic ingredients and how creative people can be with food.

A good starting point would be two of the most popular types of kakanin — suman and kutsinta. Both have the same main ingredients, yet they could not look any more different. Often rolled like a thick cigar, at times lightly flattened at the edges, and then wrapped tightly in either palm or banana leaves, suman's consistency shows the rice grains more clearly than kutsinta. Kutsinta, on the other hand, has a jelly-like texture, although instead of disintegrating like regular jelly, it presents a pleasant chewiness when you bite into it.

Both are widely available in the Philippines and sold by ambulant vendors, entrepreneurial home cooks, and restaurants. They're also frequently served during gatherings and special occasions. Beyond their mild sweetness, which comes courtesy of the coconut milk, the chewy, sticky texture of these rice cakes also symbolizes to the locals the unity that comes from having strong social bonds.