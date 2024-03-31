For Kansas City-Style Ribs, Avoid Leaner Cuts Of Meat

There may be no more iconic barbecue product than ribs, and there is no regional barbecue style more well known than Kansas City. Your preference will vary of course, from dry rubs to mustard-based Carolina gold, but the sweet and sticky sauce of Kansas City is what most people outside of the regional BBQ centers think of when they think of barbecue. And that shellacked, glossy coat of dark sauce never looks better than when it is painted onto a plate of juicy, tender ribs. Unlike some other cities like Memphis, which has a strong allegiance to pork, Kansas City embraces all different kinds of cuts and animals, it's a true melting pot of smoked meat. So if you want to make some Kansas City barbecue, you've got a few types of ribs to choose from, just make sure it isn't too lean.

A well-marbled cut of ribs will have enough fat studded throughout it to keep naturally basting the meat as you wait for it to get tender. And who wants to spend five hours smoking ribs to end up with dry, flaky meat? That's why you want to barbecue spare ribs, or country style, as both contain more fat and thicker meat on average than baby backs.

The normal downside to spare ribs is they take longer to cook, but you were going to be doing that anyway, so it's of no concern. The best way to get them is St. Louis-style, which trims away excess bone and cartilage, making them easier to eat. And while they are not really ribs, bone-in country-style ribs are a better second choice than baby back.