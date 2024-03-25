Green Salt Is The Umami-Packed Salt Substitute That Cuts Back On Sodium

The salt of the earth has had its time. Thanks to serious nutritional and environmental advantages, green salt is dethroning its Himalayan counterpart (which isn't even from the Himalayas, by the way). Green is the new pink, and it's definitely worthy of its salt.

Green salt is a seasoning made from a salt-tolerant succulent or sea vegetable called Salicornia, the Latin word for salt. Every year, 25 million acres of land are lost to salinization caused by the rising sea levels of global warming. The financial implications for farmers are massive unless they can reframe the problem as an opportunity, which is exactly what the Noriega family did some 20 years ago when they decided to plant a field of Salicornia in Baja California.

Salicornia's ability to thrive in saltwater means that formerly salt-trashed farmland can continue to be used in a new way that's more sustainable for the environment than conventional crops. Salicornia doesn't require fresh water or pesticides to grow. The Noriegas sold Salicornia to restaurants worldwide but were curious about a zero-waste-type model and began dehydrating Salicornia to extend its shelf life. From there, co-founder Chris Lin tested out grinding the dry succulent into salt, creating the vibrant green salt, which enhances your dinner plate in more ways than one.