A Boulevardier Cocktail Swaps Gin With Bourbon For A Sweet Twist On The Negroni

Cocktail connoisseurs are constantly on the lookout for the next revival drink to sip on during happy hour, and the classic Boulevardier is undergoing a renaissance. Suppose you are a fan of the Negroni. In that case, the Boulevardier is its not-so-distant cocktail cousin, and while there are plenty of Negroni variations you need to try, the simple alcohol swap between these two drinks leads to a completely different experience.

A Negroni is comprised of gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, and an orange twist for garnish. The Boulevardier ditches the gin and instead gets its identity from whiskey, either bourbon or rye. Both drinks are characterized by their candy-sweet, boozy sip; however, the substitution of bourbon or rye transforms the Boulevardier into a warm, spicy mix that contrasts with Negroni's sharp and piney notes thanks to the gin. That said, if you are going to hop on the Boulevardier wagon, it is important to know that whiskey is not for the faint of heart, and beginners will want to opt for bourbon over rye whiskey.