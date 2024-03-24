Tennessee Bill Bars Support Animals From Entering Restaurant Dining Rooms

In Tennessee, animal-loving foodies are no longer permitted to bring their emotional support animals into restaurants statewide. The only exceptions are trained service animals and security dogs accompanying law enforcement personnel. The bill was signed into law by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on March 15, reports Restaurant Business.

The animal ban might seem a little egregious at first glance, but reportedly, the "what-is and what-is-not an emotional support animal" debate has emerged as a serious problem for Tennessee restaurants. Many patrons have allegedly been abusing the rule, claiming it as an excuse to bring their furry friends along for dinner. Employees have had to deal with a myriad of unhappy pet-wielding consumers looking to enter the dining room, and it's an unpleasant conversation to navigate. The new ruling alleviates the burden on the staff, who no longer have to make the call on a weirdly personal-feeling case-by-case basis. Workers now have the right to turn away diners with animals.

As of 2023, 23 U.S. states had laws or administrative regulations of some sort that allow dogs (not service animals) in the outdoor patios of restaurants. Still, the outdoor patio area is a very different matter from the dining room inside. Indoors, there's more concern about contamination or disease risks. Beyond that even if the pets are perfectly healthy and well-behaved, shedding and drooling pose glaring hygiene issues. Other guests might be allergic to the animal. Or, maybe the owner hasn't vaccinated their pet.