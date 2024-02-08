The 18 Best Dive Bars In Tennessee

From rhinestone cowboy honky-tonks to lowdown Delta blues juke joints, Tennessee is adorned in bar gems from wing to wing. While only about a few-hour drive from one to the next, the culture and makeup of Tennessee's cities are vastly different across the board, and so are its dive bars. But it's their differences that make them beautiful.

Dive bar culture is difficult to define, but there's something intimate about staring into the raw flesh of a building. A dive bar is raw flesh: no bells and whistles, no smoke and mirrors. The drinks are cheap and as cold as they can get 'em. The music is weird or dark or both but everyone there seems to love it. The bartenders are an oxymoron of brusque and vulnerable. Some of the best bars in the country are in the oft-flown-over Volunteer State. You probably won't find Tennessee fruit tea in these dives, but there is plenty of beer. Whatever your flavor, there's a dive here with your name on the wall in Sharpie.