What Is The Cheapest State To Buy Beer?

When it comes to providing alcoholic drinks for a crowd, it's hard to beat the convenience of beer. Assemble several six-packs or a case of 24 bottles or cans, and you have an ample volume of beverages, pre-packaged and ready for consumption. No need to worry about glassware or pours; simply crack one open and enjoy.

However, the trickiness of purchasing booze often comes not only in the category selection but also in the price. And it turns out that cost differs geographically in the United States — pretty significantly from state to state. As outlined in a study conducted by Alcohol Delivered, the price of a case of nationally distributed favorites like Bud Light and Miller Lite differs quite a bit.

The cheapest state is Illinois, where a 24-pack of macro beer averages $16.43. That's a good deal in comparison to Alaska, where the same goes for over twice the cost. Many states rest in a similar price range under $20 — but don't plan on saving in Wyoming, Hawaii, or Montana, where the same brews approach or exceed the $25 mark.