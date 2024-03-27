What Is The Cheapest State To Buy Beer?
When it comes to providing alcoholic drinks for a crowd, it's hard to beat the convenience of beer. Assemble several six-packs or a case of 24 bottles or cans, and you have an ample volume of beverages, pre-packaged and ready for consumption. No need to worry about glassware or pours; simply crack one open and enjoy.
However, the trickiness of purchasing booze often comes not only in the category selection but also in the price. And it turns out that cost differs geographically in the United States — pretty significantly from state to state. As outlined in a study conducted by Alcohol Delivered, the price of a case of nationally distributed favorites like Bud Light and Miller Lite differs quite a bit.
The cheapest state is Illinois, where a 24-pack of macro beer averages $16.43. That's a good deal in comparison to Alaska, where the same goes for over twice the cost. Many states rest in a similar price range under $20 — but don't plan on saving in Wyoming, Hawaii, or Montana, where the same brews approach or exceed the $25 mark.
Illinois is the cheapest state to buy beer
Alcohol Delivered's methodology averages the beer cost across zip codes, taking into account both rural and urban locations. Since it's such a large-volume stock, specifying a case also hones in on exclusively retail costs. The report doesn't translate to prices during a night out. A study published in Thrillist notes Toledo, Ohio, as the best bargain city for a draft beer, with no Ilinois cities in the top 10.
Analyzing beer costs is complicated, with many factors coming into play. Taxation is an influence, with states like Tennessee, Alaska, and Hawaii all carrying some of the highest percentages in the U.S., and, accordingly, being among the priciest states for a case. However, there are numerous exceptions, like South Carolina, which has the fifth steepest tax rate but the second cheapest case price. As opposed to state whiskey prices, there's much more variance in how regulation translates to the consumer. Plus, with recent inflation, costs are rising across the board. So unless you live right next to a state line, settle for a tasty, popular beer, and don't sweat the details.