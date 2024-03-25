The Dish Tilly Ramsay Is Most Proud To Make For Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Cooking for your entire family can be stressful, but when your dad is culinary legend Gordon Ramsay, the pressure rises to another level. While promoting the new season of "MasterChef Junior," Tilly Ramsay told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview that she grew up cooking with her famous father. She explained when she was very young, they would make simple dishes together like scrambled eggs. Then, as she got older, they worked their way up to making things like steak.

While Tilly admitted that Gordon can be a tough food critic, even when it comes to her own dishes, there is one protein she makes for him that she always feels proud of. Since the texture is so difficult to get right, the 22-year-old feels the best when she properly executes fish. "It's such a delicate thing," she said. "It can very easily be over and then it's dry and rubbery or when it's under sometimes you can't eat it. If I ever do a fish dish for him, and he's like, 'Oh, it's delicious,' I'm like, 'Okay, phew.'"