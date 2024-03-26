Duff Goldman's Leveling Tip For Evenly Cut Layered Cakes Every Time

Achieving perfectly even layers can make or break a cake. From preventing it from toppling over to ensuring every bite has the perfect ratio of cake to filling, there are plenty of reasons to take care in cutting cake layers. But for those looking for a pro tip, turn to none other than Duff Goldman — the cake master himself — and his foolproof method for cutting perfectly level cake layers every single time. Say goodbye to uneven slices and searching for the right knife, because Duff's got you covered.

So, what's his secret? It's all about the right tools. Duff uses a cake leveler aka a cake saw to ensure each layer is perfectly level. The result is straight, even cuts that stack up beautifully. But, even with the right tools, mistakes can happen.

To ensure the cut is clean and straight, Duff places the feet of the leveler on the table and gently saws back and forth, letting the sharp blade do all of the work. With the table guiding the cake leveler, he effortlessly creates uniform layers that are ready to be stacked, filled, and frosted to perfection.