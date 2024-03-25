Apples Are The Secret For An Egg Salad That Stands Out

At every barbecue, picnic, and party, a good bowl of egg salad seldom goes untouched. The dish is a creamy, delicious hit, with a mild flavor that appeals to many. Everyone has their own special twist to put on it, but when you're looking to impress, include apples in your egg salad.

A classic egg salad contains mayo, with a few minced red onions and chopped chives sprinkled in. While they deliver a subtle freshness, the dish is still overwhelmingly rich and creamy. Apples provide egg salad with some much-needed texture and a delicious flavor to boot. The fruits are one of the absolute best ingredients to elevate egg salad, breaking up the creamy dish with pockets of tartness and giving each bite the perfect amount of crunch.

The fruitiness from the apples plays well with the herbs typically added to egg salads. Chives bring out the acidity of the apples, infusing it with a pungent, onion-like taste. Meanwhile, dill and apple have a similar sweet brightness, with dill taking on a pleasant citrusy tone that complements the fruit.

You could also try adding other herbs to the egg salad. The woodsiness of rosemary deepens the apple's flavor, transforming the dish from a regular egg salad into something a little more refined. Sage is another great pair to apple — minty with a peppery undertone, it'll brighten up the egg salad.