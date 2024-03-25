The Ice Cube Trick For The Best Grilled Cheese You've Ever Had

Grilled cheese, one of the best comfort foods, is fairly straightforward to make, but there are ways to mess it up — for example, have you ever had one where the bread was overdone but the cheese hadn't melted? It's a common problem, but luckily there's an ice cube trick that will fix that problem. It may seem weird to use ice cubes in cooking, but in this case, the ice creates steam in the pan that surrounds the sandwich, melting the cheese and lightly softening the bread without overcooking and burning it.

While you could turn to other appliances, like the oven for a baked grilled cheese or the air fryer for an easy air fryer grilled cheese, where the sandwiches are cooked open-faced, ensuring all the cheese melts properly, the ice cube trick is a simple addition that doesn't veer too far off from the standard stovetop method. In fact, it simply adds a step.