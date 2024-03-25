Are Tea Towels Actually Associated With The Drink?

Since its stint with the upper echelons of English society, tea towels have become a standard piece of houseware. Odds are you have one tucked away in your linen closet or stuffed inside that one kitchen drawer — but do you need one? Most of us aren't entertaining royalty nor are we expecting any calls to host a high tea at home anytime soon. But, despite the name and the association, tea towels have more uses than your afternoon tea time.

As mentioned above, these towels were preferred for the streakless sheen they leave after drying china, which means the same will be true with your everyday dishes. They're also good after rinsing fruits and veggies, as the short weave won't leave any leftover lint behind. You can also use them to cover your baked goods, whether it's a basket of fresh muffins, tortillas, or rolls, to help keep them nice and warm. Some people also like to use them for proofing and storing bread.

Tea towels are not only multi-purposeful, but they're also a great option to reduce waste because they can be thrown into the wash with your other linens — just keep the ones you use for cleaning separate from those you use to dry your dishes and food to be safe. While you might not need one, they definitely can come in handy.