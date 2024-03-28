Why You Should Keep Starkist Canned Salmon Off Your Grocery List

Canned salmon is an easy and delicious choice for lunches, dinners, hors d'oeuvres ... you name it. Good canned salmon provides so much versatility, allowing you to make salmon patties, pair it with crackers, or simply eat it straight from the container. It should always be on your grocery list but when you do hit the aisles, Starkist canned salmon is one product you want to keep out of your shopping cart.

The best type of canned salmon is moist, delightfully flaky, and comes from a company with sustainable business practices, which is why we put Starkist's offering in last place when ranking 13 canned salmon brands from worst to best. While the product did get points for being wild-caught from Alaskan waters, the company fails in sustainability by sending it all the way to Thailand to be packaged. Once the salmon is caught, processed, and frozen in Alaska, Starkist ships it to another continent to finish the job rather than just keeping it in the same location.

While this is a common business practice, freshness is inevitably lost when food takes a trip around the world by boat. The lack of fresh flavor is evident in the overly-salted, and sometimes metallic, taste of the fish. Some reviewers have also mentioned that their canned salmon came rife with fish bones and skin, or in one large chunk rather than having the expected shredded texture.