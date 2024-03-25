The Best Way To Store Scrambled Eggs And How Long They Last In The Fridge
We love scrambled eggs for the ease they bring to the most important meal of the day. Not sure what to eat for breakfast? Whip up some scrambled eggs. Need a little more protein when starting the morning? Scrambled eggs will do the trick. They're rich and buttery, and sometimes we can't help but go overboard when making them. When you do, we've got you covered on the best way to store scrambled eggs and how long they'll last.
Once they're cooked, they'll need to go into the fridge not long after. Like with other cooked foods, when left out on the counter for too long bacteria can grow in the eggs, which may cause food poisoning. Unfortunately, reheating scrambled eggs isn't enough to kill off that bacteria, so don't leave them out longer than one or two hours. Only wait long enough for the eggs to cool down before sectioning them into portions and placing them in airtight containers.
Label the containers with the date you're putting them away. The eggs will last for about three or four days, and this will allow you to keep track. When putting them away in the fridge, place the containers on the interior shelves rather than on the fridge door. The doors are constantly facing warm air each time the fridge is opened, and the changes in temperature will cause the eggs to spoil faster.
How can you tell that scrambled eggs have gone bad?
Even if the scrambled eggs haven't reached their four day benchmark, they could spoil if not stored correctly. Smell is a big indication that the eggs have gone bad. When opening the container, they may emit a pungent or rotten stench. Also check them for signs of discoloration; a green or gray tinge means they need to be tossed.
If you want to keep them for longer, try this simple tip for freezing scrambled eggs. Cook the eggs until they're solid but ever-so-slightly still runny. This will help prevent them from getting a chewy, dense texture once they're reheated. After cooking them, allow the eggs to cool down and place them in labeled freezer-safe bags. Scrambled eggs can last for up to one year in the freezer and they're easy to heat up when they come out.
When you're ready to eat the eggs, allow them to thaw in the fridge or defrost them in the microwave. Recook them in the skillet with a splash of water or milk to keep them soft and fluffy. Use up your leftover scrambled eggs to make breakfast tacos or try them on burgers and sandwiches.