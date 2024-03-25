The Best Way To Store Scrambled Eggs And How Long They Last In The Fridge

We love scrambled eggs for the ease they bring to the most important meal of the day. Not sure what to eat for breakfast? Whip up some scrambled eggs. Need a little more protein when starting the morning? Scrambled eggs will do the trick. They're rich and buttery, and sometimes we can't help but go overboard when making them. When you do, we've got you covered on the best way to store scrambled eggs and how long they'll last.

Once they're cooked, they'll need to go into the fridge not long after. Like with other cooked foods, when left out on the counter for too long bacteria can grow in the eggs, which may cause food poisoning. Unfortunately, reheating scrambled eggs isn't enough to kill off that bacteria, so don't leave them out longer than one or two hours. Only wait long enough for the eggs to cool down before sectioning them into portions and placing them in airtight containers.

Label the containers with the date you're putting them away. The eggs will last for about three or four days, and this will allow you to keep track. When putting them away in the fridge, place the containers on the interior shelves rather than on the fridge door. The doors are constantly facing warm air each time the fridge is opened, and the changes in temperature will cause the eggs to spoil faster.