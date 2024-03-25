Is There A Benefit To Drinking Okra Water?
Some pretty outlandish claims make the rounds on the socials, but when it comes to drinking okra water, there may be some truth to back up some of the circulating reels. Also called lady's finger in some countries, okra can be pan-fried as a side dish, incorporated into curry recipes, stirred into simmering pots of shrimp gumbo, and used to infuse water. While some might squirm at the thought of this sometimes slimy ingredient floating in a drinking glass, the purported benefits of okra-infused drinking water include healthier skin, controlled blood sugar levels, and a boost in hydration and digestion.
When eaten, okra delivers mouthfuls of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and cholesterol-lowering compounds. Okra's mucilage is thought to aid digestion, while the fiber content contributes to daily requirements, which some claim could help with weight loss. Though it is unclear exactly how many of these benefits are left behind in a glass after swimming pieces of okra have been fished out, there's enough rumor to warrant closer inspection. Sadly, concrete, research-driven data is sparse when it comes to proving some of the more positive anecdotes. "While research on the specific benefits of okra water for humans is very limited, okra itself provides three grams of fiber, 14 percent of the daily value of magnesium, and 26 percent of the daily value of vitamins C and K per one-cup serving," author and registered dietitian Mascha Davis, MPH, RD, told POPSUGAR.
The quest for proper hydration
For those who struggle to meet their daily water goals, the intentional decision to make okra water and drink it could motivate you to start guzzling. With the added vitamins A and C in your water, the supposed health benefits may encourage the more health-conscious among us to pour and raise a glass. If you're interested in trying the trend for yourself, you'll need to wash the okra pods, slice them, and add them to a jar of water to soak overnight. Just remember that if you're expecting quick results, prepare for disappointment. "While it's unlikely to cause any harm, if someone chooses to try okra water as a silver-bullet solution to weight and blood sugar or other concerns, they may be disappointed, as there is no solid research backing up those claims," Davis cautions eager okra water drinkers.
Of course, you may find you enjoy the flavor of this unique water and be sucking it down on the regular, but if it's not your style, you can bake up a dish of crispy okra with the remainder of the okra pods you picked up from the store and enhance your water with other ingredients, instead.