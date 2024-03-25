Is There A Benefit To Drinking Okra Water?

Some pretty outlandish claims make the rounds on the socials, but when it comes to drinking okra water, there may be some truth to back up some of the circulating reels. Also called lady's finger in some countries, okra can be pan-fried as a side dish, incorporated into curry recipes, stirred into simmering pots of shrimp gumbo, and used to infuse water. While some might squirm at the thought of this sometimes slimy ingredient floating in a drinking glass, the purported benefits of okra-infused drinking water include healthier skin, controlled blood sugar levels, and a boost in hydration and digestion.

When eaten, okra delivers mouthfuls of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and cholesterol-lowering compounds. Okra's mucilage is thought to aid digestion, while the fiber content contributes to daily requirements, which some claim could help with weight loss. Though it is unclear exactly how many of these benefits are left behind in a glass after swimming pieces of okra have been fished out, there's enough rumor to warrant closer inspection. Sadly, concrete, research-driven data is sparse when it comes to proving some of the more positive anecdotes. "While research on the specific benefits of okra water for humans is very limited, okra itself provides three grams of fiber, 14 percent of the daily value of magnesium, and 26 percent of the daily value of vitamins C and K per one-cup serving," author and registered dietitian Mascha Davis, MPH, RD, told POPSUGAR.