The Best Way To Oil Your Skillet For Restaurant-Worthy Pancakes

The pancakes that you order at a restaurant always seem picture perfect. Their smooth, brown surface can look a lot different than the pancakes you make at home, which might have uneven coloring. Even if your homemade pancakes already taste delicious and you already know all of the tricks for fluffy pancakes, you may still want to up your presentation game, especially if you're planning on serving them at a brunch or gathering. Luckily, there's a trick to get that evenly browned surface, and it all comes down to how you oil your skillet.

To ensure proper application of the oil, place a small amount on the nonstick skillet or griddle, then wait for the skilet to heat up. You'll know it's reached the right temperature when it starts to shimmer in appearance. Next, wipe that oil off. This will leave just enough oil on the surface for you to cook the pancakes.

The reason that you want just a thin layer of oil is because too much oil interferes with the cooking process. Excess oil may pool up underneath the pancake, leaving areas that won't brown. It's important for the pan itself to have contact with the pancake for it to cook evenly.