How To Tell If Your Oil Is Hot Enough For Golden Brown Fried Shrimp

Fried shrimp are delicious, especially when made with our panko fried shrimp recipe and paired with homemade sweet and sour sauce. The key to perfectly fried shrimp, however, is to fry the shellfish with the right technique in the correct type of oil — and at the ideal temperature. To achieve the golden brown shrimp of your crustacean dreams, your oil needs to be around 350 degrees Fahrenheit before you drop the first batch into the sizzling pot.

The easiest way to check if the oil is hot enough to fry battered shrimp is to reach for your cooking thermometer and check on the oil continuously until it reaches that 350 degree mark. Don't have the right thermometer in your kitchen drawers? Dip a wooden spoon in the oil and if bubbles start to surround it, then it might be hot enough. To be sure, test the oil by dropping one shrimp into the pot when you see those small bubbles. If the shrimp sinks to the bottom, it's not ready yet. But if it immediately floats to the surface, then the oil is ready for frying and you can add more shrimp — just don't overcrowd the pot.