The Tip For Preserving 'Nduja That Has Started To Turn Brown

If you're new to the 'nduja, an Italian delicacy that hails from Calabria, you might have noticed the spicy, spreadable salumi popping up on charcuterie menus or within social media food trends. But if you decide to give this type of salumi a try, you might find yourself asking: How do you keep this bold and flavorful sausage at its best without letting it go brown? It only takes opening up the package once and placing it back in the fridge to see its edges turn dark. So, let's dive into the best storage tips.

Made with pork, Calabrian chili peppers, and a blend of spices, 'nduja is known for its intense heat and rich, smoky flavor, making it a favorite among spice lovers and charcuterie enthusiasts alike. But to prevent it from browning, you need to store the salumi wrapped in an airtight container for the best results. Wrapping individual pieces in plastic wrap first will help to keep them from browning and taking on other aromas.

In the fridge, it will stay fresh for a few weeks, however, it is best used within two weeks. If you have more 'nduja than you can eat within that time, place it in the freezer, where it will last for a few months. Let frozen 'nduja thaw in the fridge overnight before using.