The Tip For Preserving 'Nduja That Has Started To Turn Brown
If you're new to the 'nduja, an Italian delicacy that hails from Calabria, you might have noticed the spicy, spreadable salumi popping up on charcuterie menus or within social media food trends. But if you decide to give this type of salumi a try, you might find yourself asking: How do you keep this bold and flavorful sausage at its best without letting it go brown? It only takes opening up the package once and placing it back in the fridge to see its edges turn dark. So, let's dive into the best storage tips.
Made with pork, Calabrian chili peppers, and a blend of spices, 'nduja is known for its intense heat and rich, smoky flavor, making it a favorite among spice lovers and charcuterie enthusiasts alike. But to prevent it from browning, you need to store the salumi wrapped in an airtight container for the best results. Wrapping individual pieces in plastic wrap first will help to keep them from browning and taking on other aromas.
In the fridge, it will stay fresh for a few weeks, however, it is best used within two weeks. If you have more 'nduja than you can eat within that time, place it in the freezer, where it will last for a few months. Let frozen 'nduja thaw in the fridge overnight before using.
The salumi hasn't spoiled when it turns brown
Like many foods, exposure to light and air tends to be the enemy. While 'nduja is still safe to eat when it starts to brown, its flavor and texture won't be quite the same. Browning can lead to drying out, resulting in a less intense flavor and a firmer texture — not exactly what you're looking for in this spicy spread.
Unless the salumi has expired, the brown portion can simply be cut away and discarded. Use the fresh 'nduja underneath as you normally would, spread onto sandwiches, in soup, or mixed into pasta sauce. If you suspect that it has gone bad, keep an eye out for any signs of spoilage, such as an off smell or mold growth. While 'nduja is a cured meat and can last quite a while, it's always best to err on the side of caution when it comes to food safety.
So there you have it — the secrets to keeping your 'nduja spicy and fresh without letting it go brown. With the right storage techniques, you can enjoy this fiery delicacy to your heart's content, adding a kick of flavor to everything from sandwiches to pasta dishes.