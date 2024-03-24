The Best Way To Properly Store Za'atar, According To Alon Shaya - Exclusive

Whether you brought it back with you after traveling, made it yourself, or bought it at the farmers market — you're going to want to make sure your za'atar blend lasts as long as possible. That's a sentiment that Alon Shaya can undoubtedly relate to. Made from a blend of olive oil, sesame seeds, sumac, salt, and dried za'atar leaves, there's more than one thing inside of your za'atar that can spoil. The freezer, however, will keep spoilage at bay.

To freeze your za'atar, transfer it from whatever container it's currently in to an airtight container. Stored this way at room temperature, it should last you up to 3 months. However, if you have more than you can go through in that time, it can also go in the refrigerator. There, it will last for 6 months. Freezing, as previously mentioned, will be your most long-lasting option and can keep your za'atar fresh for as long as a year. Depending on how much you use at once, you may want to do so in batches so you can pull out and thaw it as needed.

Do note that freezing za'atar with olive oil can impact the texture of the other spices. If possible, freeze the rest of the ingredients on their own and add the olive oil after thawing.