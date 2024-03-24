Swap Mayo With Sour Cream For A Tangier Tuna Salad

Tuna salad may not always sit high on the list of riveting dishes to try, but when there's a need for something reliable and comforting, it's definitely a top choice. Good enough as it is, its familiar briny taste can get lackluster over time, especially after you've had it far too often. Not to worry, because it's nothing an ingredient switch can't fix. Simply swap mayonnaise out with sour cream and taste as the tangy flavor boost makes your tuna salad much more enjoyable.

While the mayo's custardy, egg tones are typically expected, you'll find sour cream's sweet, creamy medley to be just as (if not more) satisfying. Both mayonnaise and sour cream have a tangy flavor base, but sour cream has a milky richness that brings a refreshing element to tuna salad. The fish's usual salty, savory taste is less dull and instead, perfectly balanced by an equal amount of deep and bright flavors.

Even better, with sour cream's consistency, there's also a textural shift that makes for a much better eating experience. Everything comes together beautifully on the taste buds — the fish's tender yet chewy bites and the veggies' slight crunchiness, all coated in the sour cream's velvety thickness. Coupled with the elevated flavors, your tuna salad is a surefire success.