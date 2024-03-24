Is There Actually Alcohol In Häagen-Dazs Bourbon Ice Cream?

Indulging in a bowl of Häagen-Dazs ice cream is a delightful experience for many; however, when bourbon is in the title on the carton, one might wonder if there's actual alcohol involved. While the name might make you think you'll need to show ID at the checkout, fear not, ice cream lovers — these flavors are all about delicious tastes, not catching a buzz.

Here's the scoop: Häagen-Dazs Spirits Bourbon Praline Pecan, and Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle ice creams do include a tiny bit of the real deal, bourbon, but just a smidge – we're talking less than 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV). This amount is negligible, especially when considering the amount of ice cream one would need to consume to feel any effects. The bourbon flavor in the ice cream is intended to replicate the rich, warm notes associated with whiskey rather than providing an alcoholic kick.

While many assume that food or beverages with a bourbon label automatically contain alcohol, this isn't always true. The small amount of bourbon is used like a magic ingredient, adding a subtle depth. Of course, if you're avoiding alcohol completely, even trace amounts, it's always a good idea to double-check the label. And if an adult party is what you're after, there are always homemade alcohol-forward icy treats to enjoy. But for most folks, these boozy-named Häagen-Dazs flavors are a delicious way to enjoy some grown-up taste sensations in your favorite frozen treat.