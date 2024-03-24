Horseradish Is The Key Ingredient For Coleslaw With An Extra Kick Of Flavor
Creamy and crunchy in every bite, coleslaw is the universally loved side that you can count on to bring it. The perfect low-carb accompaniment to grilled chicken and a scrumptiously crispy topping for burgers, tacos, and sandwiches, this classic salad is über-versatile and inexpensive. But if you're looking for a way to lend your next batch of coleslaw a little attitude, you need to incorporate some peppery horseradish to give it an extra kick of flavor.
With a similar taste sensation to wasabi or mustard, horseradish is a root vegetable that's grated or ground before being used in many dishes to lend them some fierce heat. In England, horseradish is typically served alongside roast beef or slathered onto meaty sandwiches to give them some oomph; in Polish cuisine, it's combined with beetroot to create a bright condiment called Ćwikła.
Horseradish contains a compound called allyl isothiocyanate that stimulates the chemical receptors in the mouth and nose, causing that characteristic burst of heat that hits the sinuses — a phenomenon that also occurs when eating wasabi and hot peppers. Once horseradish is grated or chopped, this compound becomes oxidized by the air, triggering the release of its pungent aroma and taste. Much like onion, the way horseradish is chopped and prepared has a bearing on its flavor; the finer the horseradish is ground, the more intense it is — making the condiment a tasteful addition to your coleslaw.
How to add horseradish to coleslaw
The easiest way to add horseradish to your coleslaw is to dollop a spoonful of prepared horseradish into your mayo-based dressing or fresh vinaigrette. This store-bought sauce combines grated horseradish with a dash of vinegar, which works to tame the intensity of the pungent root. Adding it to a creamy dressing made of neutral mayo, sour cream, tangy buttermilk or creme fraiche calms the horseradish down further to create a sauce that's mildly peppery and zingy.
You can make prepared horseradish yourself by grating the root and quickly adding in a mixture of vinegar and salt. Alternatively, spike your horseradish with mustard to make a fiery condiment that will keep for up to three weeks in the fridge. Whichever option you choose, be sure to ventilate your kitchen to protect your eyes and nose.
The hot flavor of horseradish beautifully complements the cooling flavor of crunchy vegetables that typically feature in coleslaw, like shredded carrot, cabbage, and even fennel. The crisp texture of the veggies, the creaminess of the mayo, and the extra kick from the horseradish combine to make a scrumptious dish. Having said that, if you find that your horseradish has overwhelmed your coleslaw, try incorporating chopped apple, pineapple, or a handful of sultanas to take the edge off. You could even mix some applesauce into the dressing to create a sweet, peppery, and creamy sauce for the crisp veggies to soak up.