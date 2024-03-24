Horseradish Is The Key Ingredient For Coleslaw With An Extra Kick Of Flavor

Creamy and crunchy in every bite, coleslaw is the universally loved side that you can count on to bring it. The perfect low-carb accompaniment to grilled chicken and a scrumptiously crispy topping for burgers, tacos, and sandwiches, this classic salad is über-versatile and inexpensive. But if you're looking for a way to lend your next batch of coleslaw a little attitude, you need to incorporate some peppery horseradish to give it an extra kick of flavor.

With a similar taste sensation to wasabi or mustard, horseradish is a root vegetable that's grated or ground before being used in many dishes to lend them some fierce heat. In England, horseradish is typically served alongside roast beef or slathered onto meaty sandwiches to give them some oomph; in Polish cuisine, it's combined with beetroot to create a bright condiment called Ćwikła.

Horseradish contains a compound called allyl isothiocyanate that stimulates the chemical receptors in the mouth and nose, causing that characteristic burst of heat that hits the sinuses — a phenomenon that also occurs when eating wasabi and hot peppers. Once horseradish is grated or chopped, this compound becomes oxidized by the air, triggering the release of its pungent aroma and taste. Much like onion, the way horseradish is chopped and prepared has a bearing on its flavor; the finer the horseradish is ground, the more intense it is — making the condiment a tasteful addition to your coleslaw.