How 3 Celeb Chefs Doctor Up Their Passover Meals

Jewish holidays have a set menu wherein each dish represents an event in Jewish history. Passover celebrates the Jews' freedom from slavery and the decades-long journey through the desert to achieve it. The first night of this eight-day holiday involves a massive seder or feast, with families gathering to tell the story of this epic biblical exodus. The telling of the story is punctuated by sips of wine and ritualistic nibbles of ingredients that symbolize key events. Then, a large feast ensues, with iconic Passover recipes like matzo-ball soup, brisket, gefilte fish, and potatoes.

While there's no messing with tradition when it comes to kosher laws and culinary symbolism, modern Jewish chefs have found clever and creative ways to doctor up their Passover meals. During the second annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival, Tasting Table got an exclusive glimpse into the seder menus of celebrity chefs Duff Goldman, Alon Shaya, and Andrew Zimmern. Each chef shared inspiring insight on how they put a refreshingly nuanced spin on recipes, meal plans, and culinary symbolism without breaking tradition.