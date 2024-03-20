The New, Competitive Twists Arriving With Top Chef Season 21

As fans of the show are aware, each episode kicks off with the Quickfire Challenge. In the past, the award for the winning chef of the Quickfire Challenge has been either a cash prize and/or immunity. Now, the winner will only get a cash prize, not immunity. However, chefs are still incentivized to perform their best and to try to win every Quickfire Challenge, as Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will be joining Kristen Kish for the Quickfire Challenges in the second half of the season, and each chef's performance during the Quickfire Challenges will be considered as a factor during elimination decisions. Winners of the Elimination Challenge will win immunity and be safe in the next episode.

The announced changes have received mixed reviews from fans online. Some fans are concerned that this format change may stifle creativity on the part of the cheftestants when it comes to the Quickfire Challenges, while other fans welcomed the change as it would force the cheftestants to focus more on cooking and to bring their best every single challenge. It's also not clear what changes the extra episode length — from 42 minutes to 75 minutes — will translate to, and whether there are additional surprises in store that will keep things new and exciting for cheftestants and viewers alike. To find out, tune in to watch the new season!