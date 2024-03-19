The Coolest Wine And Cocktail Products We Saw At TIHS 2024

The Inspired Home Show 2024 in Chicago had no shortage of interesting and unique wine and cocktail-related products. Tasting Table had a front row seat this year's event, and were certainly blown away by some of the innovations on display. Quality alcohol-related accessories can bring the taste of your favorite wine or cocktail bar to wherever you are — and whether you're a beginner home bartenders or a certified sommeliers, there was a range of items on display that would make a great addition to any home bar setup, and we think they should be on your radar.

Certain touches can elevate your drink from simple to superb, like infusing your old-fashioned with a hint of smokiness or serving a perfectly aromatic glass of wine, and discovering the fine details of serving alcohol can become a fun (and delicious) new hobby. While you don't need fancy things to enjoy yummy beverages, they can certainly make the process more interesting. So we've rounded up the latest and greatest products at TIHS 2024 that will help take your wine and cocktails to the next level, while still being user-friendly.