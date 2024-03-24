'Nduja Is The Pork Paste Your Stews Have Been Missing

It's always a wonderful thing when a cuisine you think you know well reveals a new ingredient to you, and few breakthrough foods have been as welcome in recent years as Italy's 'nduja pork spread. Once little known in the U.S., 'nduja can now be found on pizzas and charcuterie platters in trendy spots all over the country. Of course, it has long been popular in Italy, where it's been an affordable staple of Southern Italian cuisine for generations. 'Nduja is popular for its mixture of spreadability and pungent, spicy flavor, as the sausage combines ground pork with the robust heat of another Southern Italian staple, Calabrian chiles. That mixture of peppery taste and pasty texture means 'nduja can be easily mixed into pasta sauces for a spicy kick. It can also be spread as a topping on sandwiches or used as a powerful way to upgrade dishes like mac and cheese. Another great spot you can use 'nduja that you might not have thought of yet is stews.

There are some go-to ways of boosting the flavor of soups and stews, like a handful of fresh herbs or a dash of vinegar for acid, but 'nduja's unique profile means it can add a bunch of welcome elements all at once. The spice is the obvious benefit — 'nduja can bring the same kind of heat you get from hot sauce or chili crisp — but the meaty, umami notes and the fat of the pork are where things get truly transformative.