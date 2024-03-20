The Cut Of Beef Dario Cecchini Says You Should Prioritize For Steak Tartare - Exclusive

Tartare is a dish that elicits many opinions. It's often regarded as a luxury or delicacy plate, and, as it is served raw, it leaves many to wonder how — or why — it is safe to eat. In terms of nomenclature, meat-minded cooks mostly agree that there isn't a huge difference between calling it beef or steak tartare; even the history of tartare is up for debate. The longer you speak to those who enjoy the dish, the more diverse beliefs about it arise, including what cut you should ideally be using to make beef tartare.

Recently, Tasting Table sat down for an exclusive interview with legendary Italian butcher Dario Cecchini. Along with cutting and cooking a slew of other carnivorous dishes, Cecchini's hands are skilled at making tartare, and we wanted to know what tips the chef has for those also looking to make the dish. Along with a list of essential ingredients that you should mix in — including minced garlic, parsley, lemon, and an abundance of olive oil — Cecchini gave us a clear tip on the particular type of cut he recommends for beef tartare. According to Cecchini, "What you would want to look for is a nice lean piece of meat that absolutely should not be filet. What you really want is a lean cut that can even be quite tough."