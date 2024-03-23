What Makes Orange Egg Yolks So Special?

Food marketing gets better and more inventive every year, which means that we as consumers have to get better and more creative at seeing through the smoke and mirrors to identify what's a good product and what isn't. One such trick that consumers have come up with for identifying quality eggs is examining the color of the yolk. The word on the street is that the darker orange the egg yolk, the better the chicken's diet, and therefore the better the nutritional value of your breakfast omelet.

There are two problems with this system. The first is that you won't be able to see what the color of the egg yolk is until after you've bought it and cracked it open, meaning it's only helpful if you remember which brands have orange yolks so you can exclusively buy those brands. The other problem is that egg brands know that customers think this is true so they've begun to add supplements to their chicken feed to turn the yolks orange in much the same way that salmon farmers add astaxanthin to their salmon feed to turn the meat pink.

For eggs, the chemical compounds that naturally turn egg yolks orange are called carotenoids, which are found in plants. If you took the food additives out of the equation, the color of the egg yolk would still be meaningful, but probably not as much as you might expect. While carotenoids are a healthy antioxidant, when found in eggs, they are primarily an indicator of the hen's diet.