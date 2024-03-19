The Difference Between Barbecue And Smoking, According To Pat Martin - Exclusive

Martin said that whether he chooses to smoke or barbecue depends on the nature of the meat he's cooking. Lighter, leaner proteins like mahi mahi do better with mild smoking. "It'll be a very delicate smoke, just enough to get a smoky flavor in [the fish]," he described. On the other hand, flavorful meats with lots of connective tissue are perfect for barbecuing. They need long cooking times to break them down and they can handle more flavor from the fire without being overwhelmed. "What I'm really looking for is muscle fiber, collagen, tough cuts of meat because I want that collagen to turn gelatinous over time," Martin revealed. The unctuous mouthfeel of properly cooked barbecue is the result of rendered collagen and gelatin in the meat, not melted fat. You don't need to hold yourself to traditional barbecue cuts like ribs and brisket; other robust proteins like lamb and bluefin tuna can make excellent barbecue too.

No matter whether you're smoking or barbecuing, Martin recommends having as light a touch with the smoke as possible. "Smoke is an ingredient to me, just like salt is. Smoke should always be ancillary," he explained. He then emphasized that you should cook with aged wood rather than fresh so the smoke doesn't become unpleasantly strong.

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint has locations in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and Kentucky.