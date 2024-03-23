Cream Cheese Is The Secret Ingredient For Silky Taco Soup

Pots of traditional taco and tortilla soups served in Mexico and whipped up in kitchens around the globe might be made with a rich brothy base of tomatoes with shredded chicken, peppers, beans, and aromatics like garlic and onion. It's certainly delicious, especially when garnished with diced avocado and crispy tortilla strips, but the simple addition of cream cheese can turn the batch into more of a creamy soup. It's exactly how Tasting Table recipe developer Catherine Brooks achieves a silky texture in our creamy taco soup recipe.

You might be more accustomed to smearing the smooth spread on a bagel or incorporating it into classic New York-style cheesecake, but its versatility allows it to amp up taco soup too. Plain cream cheese tastes mild so it's an ingredient that can smooth out the soup's consistency without altering the flavor much. Cream cheese also melts well so it will blend into the base of the soup to create silkiness. It doesn't take much to make the magic happen, and our recipe only uses four ounces of cream cheese for five servings. We think it's a smart way to use up that half-eaten block of cream cheese before it's taken over with mold to eliminate food waste and upgrade the soup all at once.