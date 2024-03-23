The Rule To Remember When Garnishing A Gin And Tonic

While tossing a single slice of lemon into a poured gin and tonic is not a terrible approach to garnishing, there's a better way if you're looking to take your boozy beverages up a notch. Besides being a pretty drink enhancement, the right garnish can completely change your drink. Even a classic gin and tonic can be elevated with a few juniper berries and herby sprigs. By playing into your senses of smell, taste, and sight, colorful twists of orange peel, zingy slices of lime, and toothpicks speared with olives and onions all have a place in cold glasses. A prudent bartender, however, will look to complement specific botanicals found in different kinds of gin with relevant garnishes to adorn each glass.

If you've gone through the trouble of matching gin with tonic, you might as well go the extra mile to pair garnishes with the drink you're holding. Before combining any gin with a tonic, sample the gin alone to detect its flavors. If you're unsure which botanicals or tasting notes you're picking up on, check the label for clues. Once you've identified some of the presented flavors and botanicals used, you can set about matching garnishes to either complement or elevate the finished drink.