Crispy Chow Mein Noodles Are The Ultimate Salad Topping

Although technically anything can be tossed into a bowl, there is a trick to achieving a truly tasty salad. While selecting a range of flavorful ingredients is important, that's just the start. A successful salad should also be visually pleasing, offering interesting pops of color. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, salads should teem with texture. Despite that textural variety can be achieved through incorporating crunchy mix-ins like chopped nuts, bacon bits, or crushed chips, there's one ingredient that proves to be a real powerhouse as a salad topping, and that's crispy chow mein noodles.

Crunchy and crispy, the cracker-esque creations are made by frying chow mein noodles until puffed up and perfectly golden. Typically found decorating dishes in American Chinese cuisine, the noodles are commonly used as a garnish for chop suey and wonton soup. However, they also make an especially terrific final touch to salads.

Fried chow mein noodles tend to have a neutral flavor. But, what they lack in taste, they more than make up for in texture. Providing a starchy component to otherwise fresh veggie-based salads, their crunchy-meets-crumbly quality along with their richness (courtesy of being deep-fried) make crispy chow mein noodles the ultimate topping for bowls of leafy greens, grains, and beyond.