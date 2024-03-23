A Fish Spatula Is The Perfect Tool For Grilling Tofu

Packed with protein, tofu is the perfect little sponge to soak up salty marinades and spicy seasonings, and throwing it on the grill first is the perfect way to elevate your easy tofu recipes to new heights. However, grilling this soybean staple can be tricky due to its characteristically crumbly texture. The solution? Use a fish spatula the next time you grill tofu because it's the perfect tool for seamlessly sliding under the length of your bean curd without disturbing its tender feta-like texture.

A fish spatula is similar in shape to a regular spatula, except for being slightly slimmer and longer. It also has thin slats running across its width to allow moisture to drip through the bottom. Most commonly made of metal (although silicone and plastic versions are available), a fish spatula has an über-thin edge, making it perfect for sliding underneath delicate filets of fish so they can be flipped or removed from a grill or skillet in one piece. However, this quality also makes it an indispensable utensil for turning other soft-textured foods that have a long shape, like slices of marinated tofu.

While regular spatulas do a great job of flipping fried eggs, pancakes, and latkes, they aren't long enough to slide underneath the entire length of marinated tofu that's been cut into large rectangles — the tofu ends up hanging over the sides, causing it to break in half or crumble into pieces. Similarly, tongs, which squeeze the sides of the tofu as it's lifted and turned, can cause it to fall apart or dent its yielding edges.