Turn To Your Toaster For An Unconventional Way To Cook Bacon

While toasting bread may be a daily occurrence, you'll be pleased to know that bread is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what you can put in your toaster. The appliance's even and quick crisping powers have multiple uses, from cooking sweet potatoes to transforming tortillas into tostadas. Perhaps the most unconventional ingredient you can slide into your toaster slots is bacon. That said, your toaster will deliver perfectly crispy, delicious bacon with a simple push of its lever.

Cooking bacon in the toaster is perhaps the easiest and most efficient way to make just enough for a single or double serving. You won't have to dirty a skillet or baking tray, nor will you have to wait for your oven to preheat. The fat in bacon is plentiful enough to cook itself without adding butter or oil. However, you don't want any bacon grease dripping into your toaster's heating mechanism and starting a fire. Luckily, toaster bags are reusable tools that act as grease traps and heat conductors. They may look like wax-paper lunch sacks, but they're the key accessory that extends your toaster's utility beyond bread.

All you have to do is place a few strips of bacon inside a toaster bag, stretching them vertically along the inside of the bag. Then, place the bag inside the toaster with the opening at the top and toast at the highest setting. The toaster bag will catch any grease and protect the toaster from fatty splatters.