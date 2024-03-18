A Space Balloon Will Host The World's Most Expensive Meal For Nearly $500k

An evening dining at high altitudes with unobstructed views of the heavens and Earth sounds like something only possible on "The Jetsons," but with space travel on the rise, this can now be a reality. SpaceVIP, a luxury space travel company, and Space Perspective, a carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company, have teamed together to offer an out-of-this-world experience for only $495,000.

Set to launch in 2025, the exclusive experience will take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The space balloon will travel 100,000 feet above sea level, at which passengers will be served while the sun rises above the Earth's curvature. Taking place on Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune craft, the balloon will carry six lucky (and wealthy) passengers for a unique dining experience hosted by Rasmus Munk. Munk is the co-owner of Michelin-starred Alchemist Restaurant, a Copenhagen fixture known for its avant-garde dining practices and 50-course meals.

In a press release obtained by Robb Report, Munk says he hopes to create a menu that represents humankind's shared interest in space. "I want to highlight food as a common thread in our human existence, and it will be truly meaningful to serve it while gazing down at the Earth's curvature," he says in the release. Although the six-hour trip won't take place until next year, test flights are set to start in April 2024.