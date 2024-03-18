A Space Balloon Will Host The World's Most Expensive Meal For Nearly $500k
An evening dining at high altitudes with unobstructed views of the heavens and Earth sounds like something only possible on "The Jetsons," but with space travel on the rise, this can now be a reality. SpaceVIP, a luxury space travel company, and Space Perspective, a carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company, have teamed together to offer an out-of-this-world experience for only $495,000.
Set to launch in 2025, the exclusive experience will take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The space balloon will travel 100,000 feet above sea level, at which passengers will be served while the sun rises above the Earth's curvature. Taking place on Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune craft, the balloon will carry six lucky (and wealthy) passengers for a unique dining experience hosted by Rasmus Munk. Munk is the co-owner of Michelin-starred Alchemist Restaurant, a Copenhagen fixture known for its avant-garde dining practices and 50-course meals.
In a press release obtained by Robb Report, Munk says he hopes to create a menu that represents humankind's shared interest in space. "I want to highlight food as a common thread in our human existence, and it will be truly meaningful to serve it while gazing down at the Earth's curvature," he says in the release. Although the six-hour trip won't take place until next year, test flights are set to start in April 2024.
The space balloon features luxuries beyond food
While the promise of incredible dishes from a chef with two Michelin stars is certainly part of the draw, the space balloon has its own perks. Spaceship Neptune has 360-degree windows, allowing the passengers a full view of the Earth from above. The balloon is also fitted with a cocktail bar with fresh herbs, plush reclining chairs, and Wi-Fi.
Once they hit 100,000 feet above sea level, the passengers' attentions are sure to be turned to whatever Munk is serving. Although the menu is yet to be released, his award-winning Holistic Cuisine at Alchemist shows the space experience is worth the $495,000 price tag. While Rasmus Munk has a full kitchen at his disposal at Alchemist, Spaceship Neptune has a much smaller one, so he'll have to prepare part of the dishes before the aircraft takes off. With this barrier, Munk may have to use similar techniques that mirror the clever ways NASA astronauts cook and bake in space, using the kitchen mainly to heat and top off the dishes.
Munk's meals must also account for the flavor changes at higher altitudes. Food tastes different on an airplane at only 42,000 feet above the ground, so it's sure to be altered at 100,000 feet. Whatever Munk decides to make, we hope the passengers use their Wi-Fi connection to show us what we're missing.