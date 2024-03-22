Ina Garten Uses A Spoon To Frost Black And White Cookies With Ease

Black and white cookies have been a New York staple since Dutch settlers introduced similar sweets in the 17th century. The cookie mirrors the texture of cake, but the key to a delicious black and white cookie is its frosting. After all, the half-chocolate, half-vanilla treat needs to look the part. Covering your cookie in two flavors is no easy feat; icing can prove finicky, and black and white cookies are all about a clean divide. To overcome these challenges and neatly coat her cookies, celebrity chef Ina Garten employs one common kitchen tool — a spoon.

Garten recommends more than a few tricks when making cookies, from freezing cookie dough before baking to softening butter overnight. However, her black and white cookies require little thought beyond opening your silverware drawer. Once her cookies are baked and cooled — and her frosting ready to go — Garten uses a spoon to drizzle her glaze meticulously. She starts with one flavor, pouring it slowly over one side of the cookie. In doing so, she draws a line down the middle of the dessert, creating that trademark look. Once one side is frosted, Garten grabs another spoon and repeats the process with the other flavor of glaze.

To employ this trick for yourself, you'll want to make your frosting thick. Glaze consistencies range from cookie to cookie, but Garten keeps hers smooth and spoon-able.