How Your Cookie Dough Scoop Can Make Decorating Cakes A Breeze

From getting the right consistency to crumb coating, frosting a cake is tricky enough. But, with a humble cookie scooper, you can say goodbye to frosting fiascos and hello to your new secret weapon. This trusty tool is so handy beyond cookies that it's about to revolutionize the way you decorate cakes in more ways than one.

One challenge of decorating a cake is ensuring that all of your carefully crafted buttercream frosting actually makes it to the cake itself. Unlike shallow spoons or flat spatulas, the cookie scoop offers a safe and efficient way to transfer that velvety frosting onto your cake. With its sturdy handle and perfectly rounded bowl, it ensures that every dollop of frosting goes exactly where you want it. There's no more concern for awkward spills whether you are working on your initial crumb coat or building the cake up layer by layer.

The second advantage of using a cookie scoop is where this tool really shines, though. Just like you might use a cookie scoop to ensure that your cookies are the same size and bake evenly, this tool can dole out equal amounts of frosting. Let's dig into this decorating trick.