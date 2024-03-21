To Avoid Burning Skillet Brownies, Cook Them Over Indirect Heat

When it comes to the good things in life, there's nothing better than biting into an ooey, gooey, fudgy brownie. But there's nothing worse, perhaps, than finishing it off with the taste of a charred crust. While there are quite a few mistakes to avoid when making brownies, not burning their bottoms and edges should be priority number one. Obvious as it may be, however, following that advice can be difficult when you're grilling up a molten batch of brownies in your cast-iron skillet.

Unlike typical sheet pan brownies, which you can set up for success by lining the pan with parchment paper, skillet brownies require you to pour the batter straight into the iron in order to achieve that sizzling, decadent result. But here's where things get tricky. Compared to other types of metal used for cookware, such as aluminum or copper, cast iron is a denser material, meaning that it takes longer for it to heat up and distribute that heat evenly throughout its surface area. Once a cast-iron pan does get hot, though, it stays hot, maybe for longer than you anticipate.

Unfortunately, that can all too often lead to accidental overcooking, which is one of the reasons why it's recommended to use moderate heat with cast-iron pans, rather than high heat. In that same vein, you should also avoid placing the pan over direct heat on a grill, especially if you're baking in it.