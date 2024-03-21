How To Properly Store Coconut Flakes In Your Pantry

Whether you sprinkle them over ice cream, mix them into trail mix, or bake them into desserts, coconut flakes are a delicious way to add texture and a dash of tropical flavor to some of your favorite dishes. It's certainly an ingredient most home cooks should keep in their kitchen (hey, you never know when you'll need them!). But if you want to make sure you get the best-tasting coconut custard pie or coconut-topped cupcakes every time you use the flakes, the secret is in how you store them.

Though they're typically dehydrated before packaging, the peeled bits of coconut pulp can still be quite delicate and susceptible to shifting environmental factors in your home. To keep them tasting fresher for longer, and to preserve that wonderful bit of flaky crunch they provide, it's best you keep the ingredient stored in an airtight container at room temperature, far from any excess heat, humidity, or light. You also want to make sure no moisture gets into your package of coconut flakes, as that can accelerate spoilage and cause them to get soft and clumpy, losing that crispness you love. A great place to keep your flakes, therefore, is in a dark pantry or cupboard, away from the heat and steam of your stovetop.